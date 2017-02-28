In today’s TV news roundup, “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho has been cast in the lead role for NBC’s drama pilot, “Drama High,” plus more…

CASTING

Fresh off of her stellar Oscars performance last night, 16-year-old “Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho has been tapped for a lead role in NBC‘s drama pilot “Drama High” from Jason Katims, Variety has confirmed. “Drama High” is about a stand-out high school drama department and the talented students who are enlivened by both their passionate and dedicated teacher. Cravalho will play one of the students, Lilette, who works part time after school at the local town diner and has big dreams, and joining the drama department is one of them. The character is so much more than her single mother Vanessa (yet to be cast) thinks she is. Deadline first reported the casting.

Haley Strode has been slated for a recurring role in the second season of CMT‘s scripted comedy “Still the King,” Variety has learned. Strode will play the role of Regina, a beautiful, former tween sitcom star who is trying to launch her career as a country singer. In the second season of the series, former one-hit wonder Vernon Brown (Billy Ray Cyrus) is fresh out of prison and prepares to plunge back in to the music business, while simultaneously attempting to rekindle a romance with Debbie, his former love interest and mother to his teenage daughter.

Dame Diana Rigg (“Game Of Thrones”) has been added as a regular cast member to the second season of PBS‘ “Victoria.” Rigg will play the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes. The first season finale of “Victoria” airs on Masterpiece on PBS on Sunday, Mar. 5 at 9 p.m.

SPECIALS

Fareed Zakaria will be asking the important questions regarding the relationship between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump during a one-hour documentary series entitled “The Most Powerful Man in the World.” Zakaria will discuss the rise, reign, and goals of the Russian president in the documentary, which will also feature interviews with both American and Russian journalists, former U.S. secretaries of state and Zakaria’s previous interview with Putin. The documentary will be simulcast on Monday, Mar. 13 at 9 p.m. on CNN and CNN International.