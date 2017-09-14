‘Atypical’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Atypical” for Season 2, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The series, which launched on Aug. 11, is described as coming of age story that follows Sam (Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autistic spectrum as he searches for love and independence. Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as Sam’s mother, Elsa. Michael Rapaport plays Sam’s father, Doug. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s scrappy sister, Casey, and Amy Okuda plays his therapist, Julia. Season 1 was eight episodes, while Season 2 will be 10.

The series was created, written and executive produced by Robia Rashid. Seth Gordon also executives produces and directed two episodes in the first season. Mary Rohlich also executive produces alongside Rashid and Gordon, and Jennifer Jason Leigh serves as a producer. Michelle Dean, who received her PhD from UCLA and worked at the UCLA Center for Autism and Research and Treatment before joining the faculty of CSU Channel Island, was also brought into the production to help guide an accurate depiction of autism spectrum disorder. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

The series has received mostly positive reviews from critics, currently maintaining a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.