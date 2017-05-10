ATX Festival Hosting Television Impact Panel With TV Academy (EXCLUSIVE)

The ATX Festival, which heads down South to Austin from June 8-11, is collaborating with the Television Academy yet again for a special panel.

The panel, titled “Power(ful) TV: Presented with the Television Academy,” will explore television’s impact to change hearts and minds when it comes to topics like race, religion, sexual assault, the foster care system, immigration, health care and more.

The panel discussion will showcase television as perhaps the post impactful medium, and will beg the question, can exposing audiences to a variety of people, experiences, and worlds they might never encounter serve to normalize these unfamiliar issues and defuse them once and for all?

Moderated by the TV Academy’s president chief operating officer Maury McIntyre, panelists include “Dear White People” creator Justin Simien, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson of MV’s “Sweet/Vicious,” Gloria Calderon-Kellett of Netflix’s “One Day at a Time,” and David Hudgins of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.”

In addition to collaborating with ATX for this panel, the TV Academy is also presenting the fest’s industry press lounge this year, marking a continuation in the Academy’s relationship with ATX.

This year, ATX will host panels and screenings for shows including MTV’s “Sweet/Vicious,” HBO’s “The Leftovers,” HBO’s “Girls,” FX’s “The Americans,” “Alias,” “thirtysomething,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Fargo,” “Northern Exposure,” “Playing House,” “This Is Us” and more.