Judget Sets First Hearing Date in AT&T-Time Warner Merger Lawsuit

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

ATT Time Warner
CREDIT: Courtesy of AT&T and Time Warner

AT&T and the Justice Department will square off in court over the Time Warner merger for the first time early next month.

Judge Richard J. Leon of the D.C. U.S. District Court has set Dec. 7 as the date for the initial status conference on the lawsuit filed by the DOJ on Nov. 20 to block AT&T’s $85.4 billion merger with Time Warner.

