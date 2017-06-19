‘Atlanta,’ ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Lead TCA Awards Nominations

“Atlanta,” “This Is Us,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” each netted four nominations for the 2017 Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, the media organization announced Monday.

The TCA Awards recognize outstanding television programming in the 2016-2017 season, honoring actors, producers and programs in a variety of categories, including news and information, youth, reality, drama and comedy.

For the second consecutive year, HBO is in the lead with 12 nominations; FX has 11; Netflix has 10; NBC has seven; Hulu has four; ABC and PBS have three; Amazon, Disney and Showtime each have two; and A&E, AMC, BBC America, CBS, CNN, ESPN, and TBS finish with one.

“This was truly a landmark season for diversity in television, and the TCA nominations reflect this. Our members have chosen a variety of series that celebrate and represent a wide spectrum of performances,” said TCA President Amber Dowling. “With so many great programs—both new and returning—it was a real challenge for our members to whittle these nominees down. We’re excited to see which programs and performers make the cut as voting now gets underway to determine the TV standouts of the 2016-17 season.”

The winners will be announced at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 5, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Read the full list of nominees below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us,” NBC

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers” & “Fargo,” HBO & FX

Claire Foy, “The Crown,” Netflix

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things,” FX

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None,” Netflix

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place,” NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta,” FX

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep,” HBO

Issa Rae, “Insecure,” HBO

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag,” Amazon

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” TBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” HBO

“The Lead With Jake Tapper,” CNN

“O.J.: Made in America,” ESPN

“Planet Earth II,” BBC America

“Weiner,” Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY PROGRAMMING

“The Circus,” Showtime

“The Great British Baking Show,” PBS

“The Keepers,” Netflix

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” A&E

“Shark Tank,” ABC

“Survivor: Game Changers,” CBS

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” PBS (2016 Winner in Category)

“Doc McStuffins,” Disney Junior

“Elena of Avalor,” Disney Channel

“Odd Squad,” PBS

“Sesame Street,” HBO

“Speechless,” ABC

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Atlanta,” FX

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES AND SPECIALS

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Fargo,” FX

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” FX

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” Netflix

“The Night Of,” HBO

“Wizard of Lies,” HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul,” AMC

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Americans,” FX (2015 & 2016 Winner in Category)

“The Crown,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“This Is Us,” NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta,” FX

“black-ish,” ABC (2016 Winner in Category)

“Fleabag,” Amazon

“Master of None,” Netflix

“The Good Place,” NBC

“Veep,” HBO

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Atlanta,” FX

“Big Little Lies,” HBO

“Stranger Things,” Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

“The Leftovers,” HBO

“This Is Us,” NBC

NETWORK TALLY

HBO – 12

FX – 11

Netflix – 10

NBC – 7

Hulu – 4

ABC – 3

PBS/PBS KIDS – 3

Amazon – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 2

Showtime – 2

A&E – 1

AMC – 1

BBC America – 1

CBS – 1

CNN – 1

ESPN – 1

TBS – 1

PROGRAM TALLY- (denotes shows with more than one nomination)

“Atlanta,” FX – 4

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu – 4

“This Is Us,” NBC – 4

“Big Little Lies,” HBO – 3

“Feud: Bette And Joan,” FX – 3

“Stranger Things,” Netflix – 3

“The Good Place,” NBC – 3

“The Crown,” Netflix – 3

“Fargo,” FX – 2

“Fleabag,” Amazon – 2

“Master Of None,” Netflix – 2

“The Leftovers,” HBO – 2

“Veep,” HBO – 2