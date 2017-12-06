You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Atlanta' Writer-Producer Stephen Glover Signs Overall Deal With FX

Stephen Glover has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions.

“We can’t wait to build on the success Stephen’s achieved as a writer and producer.” said Eric Schrier, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We appreciate everything Stephen has done to make ‘Atlanta’ one of the best comedies on TV, taking an even bigger role with his brother Donald on the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool animated series, and now creating his own projects with the same uncompromising artistry.”

Glover is a writer and producer on the Emmy-winning comedy series “Atlanta,” which was created by and stars Glover’s brother Donald.

He will also write and produce for the planned Deadpool animated series at FX. He won two WGA Awards for the first season of “Atlanta” and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, also for “Atlanta.” The second season of “Atlanta” is set to premiere on FX in 2018.

He is repped by WME and Lev Ginsburg.

