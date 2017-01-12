Donald Glover, the auteur behind FX’s red-hot series “Atlanta,” has set an exclusive overall deal with FX Productions.

The pact calls for Glover to develop new projects for FX Networks’ outlets as well as other networks and streaming services. He will remain the writer, director, star and exec producer of “Atlanta,” which on Sunday won the Golden Globe for best comedy series and the comedy actor nod for Glover.

“Atlanta,” a deeply personal look at African-American life in Georgia’s urban center, has been the talk of the creative community since its Sept. 6 debut. The series was quickly renewed for a second season. On Wednesday, Glover added a Directors Guild Award nomination to the Writers Guild Award mention the show picked up last month.

FX Productions’ expanded relationship with Glover was unveiled Thursday by Nick Grad and Eric Schrier, presidents of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

“Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another,” Grad said. “ ‘Atlanta’ is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

For FX, “Atlanta” has been a home run, a prestige show that has garnered 4.8 million viewers per episode when multiplatform viewing is factored in.

On the heels of the first-season triumph of “Atlanta,” Glover is segueing soon to a supporting role in Disney’s untitled Hans Solo stand-alone “Star Wars” feature. It’s been quite a meteoric rise for the hyphenate who began his career as a writer and actor on NBC’s “30 Rock.” He was also a regular on NBC’s “Community.” And Glover has a side career as a hip-hop artist known as Childish Gambino.

Glover is repped by WME, Dianne McGunigle at MGMT Entertainment, and attorney Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels.