Ashley Judd Sets First TV Interview After Harvey Weinstein Allegation

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Ashley Judd
CREDIT: SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Ashley Judd, whose sexual harassment allegation against Harvey Weinstein helped take down the disgraced power producer, will give her first television interview since the fallout to ABC News’ Diane Sawyer.

‪The interview will air on Thursday across ABC News, including on “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight With David Muir,” “Nightline,” ABC News Digital, and ABC News Radio.

Although Judd told Variety in 2015 about her borrowing experience being sexually harassed by a mogul, although she declined to name him at the time. The “Kiss the Girls” actress went pubic with the allegations in an Oct. 5 article in the New York Times, which led dozens of other women to come forward with their own stories about sexual misconduct. The bombshell report chronicled decades of sex harassment allegations and revealed that Weinstein reached confidential settlements with at least eight women, including Rose McGowan.

“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd told the Times.

Two decades ago, Judd was summoned to Weinstein’s hotel room and forced to watch him take a shower.

Since Judd and others have spoken out about Weinstein’s decades of abuse, the producer has been fired from the company he co-founded and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, among other guilds.

  • Ashley Judd

