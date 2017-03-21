Ashley Judd has been cast as a series regular in the second season of the Epix series “Berlin Station,” Variety has learned.

“Berlin Station,” which stars Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins, Michelle Forbes and Leland Orser, is a contemporary spy drama that takes a look at the activity of a CIA office on a global stage in the midst of an investigation into a now-infamous whistleblower.

Judd will play BB Yates, Berlin’s disarming new Chief of Station, nicknamed “The Station Whisperer” for her itinerant work in the field shoring up CIA stations in moral or corporate disrepair. Part company loyalist and part maverick, BB toes a dangerous line between serving those above her and empowering those below her. Always a contradiction, she arrives in Berlin to defy expectations and breathe new life into the troubled CIA station she now runs.

Along with Ashley Judd, previously announced, “Scream Queens” star Keke Palmer has also joined the series for it’s second season.

“We are thrilled to welcome the incredibly talented Ashley Judd to the cast of ‘Berlin Station,’” said Epix president and CEO, Mark Greenberg. “With its illustrious auspices among both cast and producers — and subject matter that is more timely than ever — ‘Berlin Station’ brings the kind of high-quality, compelling storytelling for which Epix is known. We couldn’t be more excited to embark on a new season.”

Judd is the latest notable star to come on board to a project at Epix, which has pushed into scripted programming with “Graves,” starring the Golden Globe nominated Nick Nolte, and the upcoming comedy “Get Shorty,” which will star Ray Romano and Chris O’Dowd.

“Berlin Station” hails from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. Olen Steinhauer created the series and executive produces with Bradford Winters, who serves as showrunner, Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett.

Paramount TV president, Amy Powell, commented on Judd’s casting, saying, “We are excited to have Ashley and Keke on board and are eager to begin the second season of this critically acclaimed show in the intriguing city of Berlin with our outstanding partners at Epix.”

“Berlin Station” Season 2 begins production at the end of this month in Berlin, Germany. The season is set to debut in 2017.

Judd, who recently appeared in the “Divergent” film franchise and starred in her own ABC series “Missing,” is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Gang Tyre Ramer & Brown.