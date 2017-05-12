TV News Roundup: Ashley Graham to Return to ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ ESPN Announces SLS Partnership

In today’s roundup, supermodel Ashley Graham will return as a panelist to “America’s Next Top Model,” along with Drew Elliott and Law Roach.

CASTING

VH1 announced that supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine CCO Drew Elliott, and celebrity stylist Law Roach will return as judges on the 24th cycle of “America’s Next Top Model.” Tyra Banks will return to her roots as host when the new cycle begins production later this month, and will continue to serve as executive producer with Ken Mok. Cycle 23 host Rita Ora will not be coming back in any capacity. “ANTM” made the move to VH1 last December where it premiered to its highest ratings in five years.

DEALS

Producer Gary Lennon has signed an exclusive deal with Starz. The two-year overall deal will see Lennon developing new projects for the network and continuing as executive producer on Starz’s hit series “Power.” The third season of “Power” delivered a record 8 million multiplatform viewers per episode and was the 2nd-most watched premium television original series in 2016, behind only “Game of Thrones.” Lennon is repped by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel.

Street League Skateboarding has announced a new partnership with ESPN, ABC, and ETN to provide the largest broadcast distribution in SLS history. SLS has taken street skateboarding to a global competitive platform, recognized by the International Skateboarding Federation. Pro athletes such as Nyjah Huston, Paul Rodriguez, Chris Cole, Sean Malto, and many more currently fill its roster.