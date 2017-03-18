Comedian and actor Artie Lange was arrested last Sunday in the parking garage of his Hoboken, N.J., condo complex for alleged possession of cocaine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia, according to the Hudson Reporter.

Lange was reportedly in possession of several bags of drugs. He was released after being booked on three charges.

Lange took to Twitter on Friday to acknowledge the arrest, and to let his supporters know that he was “doing great” and would be back on stage this weekend.

Hey guys. I was arrested. I'm doing great. Physically too! I'm in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!.. — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

“Hey guys. I was arrested. I’m doing great. Physically too,” he wrote. “I’m in St. Louis & will be on stage this weekend at The Funnybone! Love u all!”

FYI The Hoboken Cops treated me so great. Great people. Professional. I thank them for that Now a lawyer tells me what to do! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

Howard Stern’s former sidekick went on to thank the Hoboken Police Department for treating him fairly, tweeting “FYI The Hoboken Cops treated me so great. Great people. Professional. I thank them for that Now a lawyer tells me what to do!”

Lange, who currently stars in the HBO comedy series “Crashing,” took accountability for his actions, tellings fans that he would be understanding if HBO let him go.

To u worried fans pls know I love u. Also know I've never wanted to live more!If HBO has to let me go Its my bad! Judd, Pete & u. Thx! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

“To worried fans pls know I love u,” Lange tweeted. “Also know I’ve never wanted to live more! If HBO has to let me go its my bad! Judd, Pete & u. Thx!”

After a fan on Twitter pleaded executive producers Judd Apatow and Pete Holmes not to fire Lange, Apatow responded that they fully support anyone “struggling with addiction.”

We would never give up on Artie or anyone struggling with addiction. https://t.co/zhm8VBwdnR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 17, 2017

“We would never give up on Artie or anyone struggling with addiction,” Apatow wrote.