CW Announces Dates for ‘Arrowverse’ Crossover Episodes

The CW has announced the dates for its next major “Arrowverse” crossover.

At an executive session during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed that the four-show crossover will begin on Monday, Nov. 27. The crossover will begin with “Supergirl” and followed by “Arrow,” which will be moving to Monday night from it’s usual Thursday time slot for the four-part story. The crossover will wrap up on Tuesday, Nov. 28 with “The Flash” and “Legends of Tomorrow.”

“Last year’s crossover was the most successful week, I believe, in CW history,” Pedowitz said. “We felt that in this particular case we already had ‘Flash’ and ‘Legends’ paired. It would be better and tighter to do it like a two, two-hour mini series.”

Last year’s crossover event — titled “Invasion!” — was pegged as a four-show crossover, but really only took place through “The Flash,” “Arrow,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” According to Pedowitz, that’s not the case this year.

“It’s a full, four-episode crossover,” he added.

Casting announcements for the superhero dramas have been flowing in since Comic-Con, including announcements that “Lost” alum Michael Emerson joining “Arrow,” Danny Trejo is heading to “The Flash,” and Neal McDonough, Wentworth Miller, and Arthur Darvill are returning to “Legends of Tomorrow.”

