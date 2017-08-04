‘Arrow’ Adds Sydelle Noel for Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Sydelle Noel
The CW’s first DC show, “Arrow,” has cast Sydelle Noel in a recurring role for its sixth season, Variety has learned exclusively. Noel will play Samanda Watson, an FBI agent who will be investigating Oliver Queen’s connection to the Green Arrow.

Producers are pegging Samanda as “intelligent and poised with a no nonsense attitude.” She is a woman who won’t rest until Green Arrow’s secrets are revealed.

Earlier this week at the Television Critics Assn.’s biannual press tour, “Arrow” executive producer Marc Guggenheim noted the importance of adding more female characters to his on-screen DC universe. Noel is the latest example of this on “Arrow,” joining previously announced new season six series regulars Juliana Harkavy and Katie Cassidy.

Noel was most recently seen on “GLOW” on Netflix, and she also has a role in Marvel’s upcoming “Blank Panther” movie.

