Colton Haynes Books Return to ‘Arrow’

Colton Haynes is returning to Star City once again, reprising his role as Roy Harper — a.k.a. Arsenal — for an arc beginning with the sixth season’s 15th episode.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Colton Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper for a short arc on ‘Arrow’ this year,” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle said in a statement, adding that the reason Roy returns when he does is to “help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team.”

Although his visit will be “short,” it will turning into “something surprising when he reunites with Thea [Willa Holland] and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences.”

Haynes first appeared as a recurring star during “Arrow’s” debut season before becoming a series regular for Seasons 2 and 3, training under Oliver (Stephen Amell) to become the Red Arrow and later Arsenal. Roy took the fall as the Hood during the third season when Oliver was being outed as the vigilante — a storyline the show is covering again now in Season 6. He previously returned during the fourth season for a single episode.

Haynes has kept plenty busy since leaving Star City. He recently appeared in “American Horror Story: Cult” and returned to “Teen Wolf” during the show’s final season. His film career has also been growing. He starred opposite Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon in “Rough Night” earlier this year.

“Arrow” returns to the CW on Jan. 18.