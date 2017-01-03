The post-Donald Trump era of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” arrived Monday, and with it the debut of new host Arnold Schwarzenegger’s catchphrase for firing contestants in the climactic boardroom showdown segment.

SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not seen the “New Celebrity Apprentice” premiere.

NBC’s “Apprentice” franchise has taken on heightened significance in pop culture because it proved to be the vehicle that president-elect Trump used to establish himself as a household name, paving the way for his convention-busting political career.

Trump bowed out of hosting “Celebrity Apprentice” in early 2015 as he laid the groundwork for his presidential campaign. Schwarzenegger was named the new host of the show in September 2015.

NBC made the most of the curiosity about what Schwarzenegger would say when eliminating contestants from the show. Schwarzenegger reportedly filmed as many as eight versions of the catchphrase, and the host maintained even he didn’t know which one would make the cut before Monday’s premiere.

The first to go on the show, now titled “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” was YouTube personality Carrie Keagan, following a challenge for the two teams to develop a five-minute customer presentation for a line of makeup products from “Celebrity Apprentice” advisor Tyra Banks.

The show’s 16 celebrities were divided into teams along gender lines. Porsha Williams, of Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame, was selected project manager for the women. The male team, headed by Boy George, won the challenge. The contenders for elimination after the first hour of Sunday’s two-hour premiere were Williams, Keagan and former “Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“You’re terminated,” Schwarzenegger intoned as he sent Keagan to head to the helicopter.

More to come