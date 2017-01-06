Arnold Schwarzenegger responded the Donald Trump’s Friday morning tweets that slammed the ratings of “The New Celebrity Apprentice” and its new host.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, Donald Trump,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Earlier Friday morning Trump tweeted about the show — which he used to host and remains an exec producer on — calling himself “the ratings machine” and saying that Schwarzenegger was “destroyed” by comparison.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” Trump tweeted. “So much for being a movie star — and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1.”

According to Nielsen’s preliminary ratings — released Tuesday, the morning after Schwarzenegger’s version of the show debuted — the program’s ratings had dropped more than 43% since the most recent premiere that Trump hosted in 2015.

Schwarzenegger also retweeted out a video that he posted after Trump won the election. In it, he reads a quote from Abraham Lincoln’s inaugural address.

