“Archer” is moving to FXX for its upcoming eighth season this spring. The animated series has been on sister network FX for the past seven seasons.

The move has been in the works for quite some time. Back in 2015, FX Networks announced that “Archer” would be moving to FXX for Season 7, but those plans were never put into action and the series remained on FX. Now, the company is finally making the shift.

The move to FXX comes after FX’s John Landgraf said last year that the cabler would be moving “really aggressively” into more animated series and short-form animated series.

“’Archer’ is an awesome addition to the growing slate of original comedies on FXX, where it will join ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ ‘Man Seeking Woman and You’re the Worst,” said Chuck Saftler, president of program strategy and COO of FX Networks. “Adam Reed, Matt Thompson and Floyd County continue to make one of the funniest shows on television and it’s great to see them earn the awards and acclaim that comes with one of the most loyal and avid fan bases in the industry.”

This past summer, “Archer” was renewed for a whopping three seasons, bringing it through Season 10. It will air on FXX for all of those seasons.

According to show creator Reed, the series will end after the tenth season, though that has not been officially confirmed by the network. “The plan is to end ‘Archer’ after Season 10,” he said earlier this year. “I don’t know that anybody has talked about that, but that is definitely my plan, is to do eight, nine, and 10 — and they’re gonna be each shorter seasons of just eight episodes — and then wind it up.”

“Archer,” a half-hour animated comedy that revolves around private eye Sterling Archer, was created by Reed and Floyd County Productions. Reed serves as executive producer with Matt Thompson. Voice actors include H. Jon Benjamin, Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates. FX Productions is behind the series.