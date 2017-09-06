Apple Recruits Four Veteran Execs to Join Growing TV Unit

Apple has recruited four veteran TV executives to join its burgeoning video content team.

Kim Rozenfeld, formerly head of current programming at Sony Pictures Television, is joining the tech giant as its future head of current and the lead executive on documentary series development. Rozenfeld is reuniting with former bosses Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who in June left Sony to oversee video content at Apple as the company prepares to move into original series programming — putting the it in competition with traditional cable and broadcast networks as well as digital services such as Netflix and Amazon.

Two more Sony veterans, Max Aronson and Ali Woodruff, are joining Apple as development executives. Both will report to Van Amburg and Erlicht. Aronson had previously served as VP of drama development at Sony Pictures TV, and Woodruff as director, creative affairs. Former WGN America head of publicity Rita Cooper Lee has joined Apple to lead communications for the new video content unit, reporting to Apple head of communications Tom Neumayr.

The new executive appointments continue a hiring streak at Apple as the company builds out its television unit. Last month, the company brought aboard former WGN America and Tribune Studios president Matt Cherniss as head of development.

