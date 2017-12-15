You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Apple Gives Straight-to-Series Order to Drama From 'Outlander' Showrunner

Outlander
Ronald D. Moore has scored a straight-to-series order at Apple with a new sci-fi drama, Variety has confirmed.

The untitled series takes place in a world in which the global space race never ended. Moore created the series and will serve as writer along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. All three will also executive produce along with Maril Davis of Moore’s Tall Ship Productions.

Moore is currently the showrunner on the hit Starz series “Outlander.” He is also well known in sci-fi circles, having previously developed the new version of “Battlestar Galactica” that aired on the Sci-Fi Channel (now Syfy) for four seasons. He has also worked “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and “Star Trek: Voyager.”

Wolpert and Nedivi previously wrote for and produced the FX series “Fargo,” and also served as consulting producers on “People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Moore is repped by CAA and attorney Ken Richman. Nadivi and Wolpert are repped by CAA and attorney Tara Kole.

This is Apple’s latest scripted project as the company moves more into the original content space. The company has also ordered a reboot of “Amazing Stories” from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and executive producer Bryan Fuller, as well as a drama set in the world of a network morning show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Apple previously launched the competition series “Planet of the Apps” in June. The series features judges Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, will.i.am, and entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. In addition, James Corden turned his late-night segment “Carpool Karaoke” into an Apple original series, which launched on Aug. 8.

Deadline first reported this news.

