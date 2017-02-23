“Blackish” star Anthony Anderson is set to host a live post-Oscars special for ABC on Sunday, which will take over the slot that had been filled by Jimmy Kimmel for the past decade.

With Kimmel occupied as Oscar host this year, ABC has opted to go live with a special that will feature interviews from the red carpet outside the Governors Ball and backstage moments with winners. ABC said it was the first time the network has served up a live post-Academy Awards telecast.

“Good Morning America’s” Lara Spencer, ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Yahoo style editor Joe Zee will also be featured in the hourlong “Live From Hollywood: The After Party” special. Brian Teta and Marc Burstein are exec producers for ABC’s Lincoln Square Productions.

Kimmel has hosted a taped post-Oscars special for ABC since 2006. Barbara Walters had a platform on Oscar night with her celebrity interview specials that ran from 1981 to 2010. In East Coast markets the Walters’ specials aired as the 7 p.m. lead-in to Oscar coverage while on the West Coast they would follow the three-hour ceremony.

Anderson has earned two Emmy noms for his role as the patriarch on ABC’s domestic comedy “Blackish,” now in its third season.