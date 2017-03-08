Anthony Anderson is going back to college — that is, as host of the 38th College Television Awards. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Television Academy Foundation.

It’s the latest in a string of hosting gigs for the “Black-ish” star, including the NAACP Image Awards and a post-Oscars special for ABC, both back in February, as well as the ABC game show “To Tell the Truth.”

TV Academy Foundation chair Madeline Di Nonno said Anderson was chosen to host because of his “quick wit and vast experience in the television industry.”

“I was lucky to have had so many extraordinary opportunities, teachers and mentors in my early career,” Anderson said in a statement. “Now I’m honored to take part in a program that welcomes and shines the spotlight on talented newcomers to our industry.”

The College Television Awards helps to recognize excellence in student-produced television across 19 categories, and celebrate content creators representing thousands of colleges and universities nationwide. This year, four new categories have been introduced for Writing and Directing in a Drama and Comedy. The students’ submitted work is judged online by TV Academy members, the same voting body that selects the Emmy winners each year.

“The College Television Awards fulfill a critical part of our mission to celebrate storytelling excellence and spotlight the next generation of television leaders,” Di Nonno added.

The awards will be held on Wednesday, May 24, in the Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center.