“Marvel’s Inhumans” has found its star.

“Hell on Wheels” grad Anson Mount has nabbed the lead role of Black Bolt in the ABC series, Variety has learned.

“Marvel’s Inhumans” will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. Like the character in the comics who does not speak, the television character will also be silent.

“Anson loves the challenge of playing a character who will only communicate silently,” said Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television and executive producer on the series. “His enthusiasm mixed with his imposing almost regal persona made it easy to see why he is our Black Bolt.”

“Black Bolt is a character whose deep complexity must be conveyed without uttering a single word, and I’m very excited to have Anson on board to bring him to life,” added showrunner and executive producer, Scott Buck.

Mount joins “Game of Thrones” star Iwan Rheon, whose casting was previously announced — he will play Maximus the Mad, Black Bolt’s younger brother. Described as a clever and charming Inhuman, the character is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, though he harbors an intense desire to wear the crown himself.

“Marvel’s Inhumans” is based on the classic Marvel comic book characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. Executive producers on the series are Buck, Loeb and Jim Chory. Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes. Marvel Television and ABC Studios are co-producing. The show was ordered straight-to-series with eight episodes.

A version of the first two episodes will debut in IMAX theaters this September, prior to the TV premiere in fall.