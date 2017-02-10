Former television executives Matthew Kelly and Michael Sorensen have formed Anomaly Entertainment, a production company specializing in non-fiction entertainment, Variety has learned.

Along with launching Anomaly Entertainment, the production company has inked an output deal with the Discovery Channel, where the duo was formally based, before they segued over to producing.

Under the new pact with Discovery Channel, the pair will produce content for the network and its sister channels through their new banner.

“Matt and I have been collaborating since our early days at Discovery, and share a passion for relatable characters on improbable journeys,” said Sorensen. Kelly added, “Now, more than ever, we feel that audiences crave these heartfelt stories, and we are incredibly excited to create content that connects with viewers on a deeper, emotional level.”

At Discovery Channel, Kelly and Sorensen previously served as co-vice presidents and development and production. During their tenure since 2007, they worked on “Gold Rush,” “Through The Wormhole With Morgan Freeman,” “SkyWire Live,” “Amish Mafia” and the three highest-rated “Shark Week” events in the network’s history. They also developed new programming inclduing “Yukon Men” and the upcoming “Cooper’s Treasure.” Prior to Discovery, they were both at Science Channel.

Anomaly Entertainment is repped by CAA and Mariya Levy at Hansen, Jacobson.