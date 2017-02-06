Ryan Murphy has worked his casting magic again.

Annette Bening has been tapped to star in “Katrina: American Crime Story,” the next installment of the award-winning limited series from executive producers Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana during and after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina.

No other cast members have been officially confirmed, though Murphy has said Emmy-winner — and frequent collaborator — Sarah Paulson will be returning to the series.

Simpson has revealed a bit about the rest of the characters to expect, saying, “You will have the famous people and also the people who weren’t famous.”

FX Networks CEO John Landgraf announced recently at the Television Critics Assn. press tour that “Katrina” will air in 2018. It will be quickly followed by the third installment of the “American Crime Story” franchise, which will explore the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Bening was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her role in “20th Century Women,” directed by John Mills.

The first installment of “American Crime Story,” which covered the trial of O.J. Simpson, won nine Emmy awards and two Golden Globe awards. It was also named an AFI Television Program of the Year.

“American Crime Story” is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

Bening is repped by CAA and Mark Gochman.