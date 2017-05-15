Bravo Orders Scripted Series About Anna Wintour, Tina Brown Friendship and Rivalry

Anna Wintour and Tina Brown are getting the TV treatment.

Bravo has greenlit a scripted event series based on the friendship and rivalry of the two magazine editors, Variety has learned.

Titled “All That Glitters,” the six-hour series is based on the book “Newhouse” by Thomas Maier. The project hails from “The Walking Dead” producer Gale Anne Hurd and “Masters of Sex’s” Judith Verno. Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal are writing and exec producing. Universal Cable Productions and Sony Pictures Television are producing.

“All That Glitters” presents the “true story” of the behind the scenes rivalry, relationship and “remarkable ascent” of pop-culture icons of “Vogue’s” Anna Wintour and Tina Brown of “Vanity Fair” and “The New Yorker,” per Bravo’s description. As both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them — Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.

The announcement was made Monday by Frances Berwick, president of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s Lifestyle Networks, ahead of the company’s Upfront presentation today in New York City.

“All That Glitters” is the latest magazine drama series to come to television. Coming up on Freeform is a young-skewing scripted show “The Bold Type,” inspired by “Cosmopolitan” and editor Joanna Coles. Bravo’s Wintour-Brown series is also the latest about the dynamics of a high-profile female relationship, following FX’s “Feud” about Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.