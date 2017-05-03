Terrence Howard, Anna Paquin Join ‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’

Anna Paquin and Terrence Howard have both been cast in the upcoming Amazon anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” Variety has learned.

The 10-episode sci-fi series is based on the short stories of Philip K. Dick. Paquin and Howard will appear in the episode titled “Real Life” which is written by Ronald D. Moore and directed by Jeffrey Reiner

Paquin will play Sarah, a policewoman living in the future who shares headspace with George, played by Terrence Howard, a brilliant game designer, as each pursue violent killers whose plans could have shattering consequences. In a race against time, sharing a bond that no one else can see, they learn the very thing that connects them can also destroy them.

Other cast members in“Real Life” are: Rachelle Lefevre, Jacob Vargas, Sam Witwer, and Guy Burnet. They join previously announced cast members in other episodes including Timothy Spall, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, and Bryan Cranston.

Both British and American writers are working on adapting Dick’s work for the small screen, including Jack Thorne, Moore, Michael Dinner, Tony Grisoni, Matthew Graham, David Farr, Dee Rees, and Travis Beacham. Each episode will be a stand-alone narrative in the vein of “Black Mirror.” Cranston serves as an executive producer on the series. He also currently appears in and executive produces the series “Sneaky Pete” for Amazon, which stars Giovanni Ribisi as a con man who assumes the identity of his former prison cell mate.

This is the second Dick project at Amazon, with the first being “The Man in the High Castle,” which recently released its second season. Shortly after the release, Amazon announced they were renewing the show for a third season.

Commissioned by Channel 4, who will air the series later this year in the for U.K. and by Amazon for the U.S., Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Dinner of Rooney McP Productions are executive producing alongside Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment, Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions, David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content Entertainment, Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures, Don Kurt and Kate DiMento in association with Sony Pictures Television.