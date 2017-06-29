TV News Roundup: Anna Chlumsky, Shemar Moore to Present 69th Emmy Award Nominations

In today’s roundup, Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will present Emmy Award nominations, and Bravo Media announces air dates for two reunion shows.

AWARD SHOWS

The Television Academy announced Anna Chlumsky and Shemar Moore will present the nominations for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT/ 11:30 a.m. ET. Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington will join at the nominations ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com. Chlumsky currently stars in HBO’s comedy series “Veep,” and Moore starred on “Criminal Minds” for 11 seasons and is set to star on the upcoming revival of “SWAT.” Veteran awards show producer Bob Bain will produce the nominations ceremony for the second year in a row. Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Emmy Awards, which will be telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS.

PREMIERE DATES

Bravo Media’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and “Southern Charm” are airing back-to-back nights of reunions beginning Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Andy Cohen is hosting “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion part one to revisit season highlights with Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Monique Samuels. Part two of the reunion concludes on Sunday, July 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The two-part “Southern Charm” reunion begins Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT with Craig Conover, Landon Clements, Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Austen Kroll, Thomas Ravenel and Shep Rose. Also premiering Monday, July 10 is “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and “Sweet Home Oklahoma.” “Odd Mom Out” airs Wednesday, July 12, and “Shahs of Sunset” on July 16.

Destination America will air three episodes of “UFOs: Uncovering the Truth” on Saturday, July 8, the 70th anniversary of the date that the Roswell Army Air Field announced they discovered a U.F.O. in Roswell, N.M., only to retract the statement the following day. The marathon examines testimonies from current and former government officials, pilots, and astronauts about man’s contact with the extraterrestrial. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, “Ancient UFO Earth Landings” will air, following with “Past and Present” at 9 p.m., and “Deathbed Confessions” at 10 p.m.

Season 2 of “Million Dollar Matchmaker” starring Patti Stanger premieres Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on We TV. Stanger is back to help a new group of millionaires find love in 10 hour-long episodes. The first episode features “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alums, Daniel Maguire and Vinny Ventiera, which will be located at the Luxe Hotel in Bel Air. The season will also include Laura Govan (“Basketball Wives”), Claudia Jordan and Kelly Bensimon (“Housewives of Atlanta,” “Housewives of New York”) and Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”). Get a sneak peak of the new season below.

Logo Documentary Films announced the next documentaries on their 2017 slate. “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queen in Rural America” will air Thursday, Aug. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Logo, and follows Moises Serrano, an undocumented immigrant and gay man born in Mexico and raised in North Carolina. “Kevin Aucoin Beauty & the Beast in Me,” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film uses makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin’s personal video and audiotapes to tell the story of his gift nearly extinguished by gay persecution, an diagnosed rare disease, and ultimate death at age 40. Directed by Lori Kaye, Kevyn Aucoin’s documentary includes moments with Naomi Campbell, Cher, Cindy Crawford, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Andie MacDowell, Paulina Porizkova, Tina Turner and Amber Valletta.

A&E Network’s docu-series “Intervention” will premiere Monday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, immediately followed by the premiere of “Dope Man” at 10 p.m. ET/ PT respectively on A&E. “Intervention” profiles people with uncontrollable addictions and brings attention to the social, economic, and environmental cost of addictions. “Dope Man” follows Tim Ryan, an ex-con and former addict who lost his son to heroin and nearly died from it himself before embracing recovery.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

“Sharknado” architect Chris Regina resigned from Syfy on Thursday. Regina had been at Syfy for almost two decades and most recently served as senior vice president of Original Co-Productions, reporting to Entertainment Networks Group president Chris McCumber. Previously, he served as senior vice president of Program Strategy for Syfy and Chiller, overseeing program planning and strategy, scheduling, and original movie development and production for both networks. He joined Syfy in 1998 as director or Scheduling and Administration.