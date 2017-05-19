‘Animals’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO has renewed “Animals” for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 finale, the premium cable channel announced Friday.

The series was created by executive producers Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano, with Duplass Brothers Productions producing. The animated comedy series focuses on the downtrodden creatures native New York City, including rats, pigeons, and bedbugs. Matarese and Luciano also write and direct all the episodes, and voice many of the characters.

Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass also executive produce the series, with producers James Fino, Joe Russo II, Kenny Micka, and co-executive producer Jen Roskind. The animation for “Animals” was created with Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries, the studio known for the TV series “Rick & Morty” and the feature film “Anomalisa.”

Guests on the first two seasons included: A$AP Rocky, Rob Corddry, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, Aziz Ansari, Ellie Kemper, Kumail Nanjiani, Marc Maron, Pete Holmes, Horatio Sanz, Cobie Smulders, Wanda Sykes, Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, John Witherspoon, Melanie Lynskey and Thomas Middleditch.

Earlier this week, HBO also announced they were teaming up with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele for the new series “Lovecraft Country,” which will be based on the book of the same name by Matt Ruff. The anthology horror series follows 25-year-old Atticus Black, who joins up with a friend and his uncle to trek across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his missing father.

“Underground” co-creator and showrunner Misha Green will write and executive produce the series, with Peele executive producing through his Monkeypaw Productions banner. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson will also executive produce through Bad Robot, with Warner Bros. Television producing.