‘Angie Tribeca’ Renewed for Season 4 at TBS, ‘Animal Kingdom’ Renewed for Season 3 at TNT

“Angie Tribeca” has been renewed for Season 4 at TBS, while “Animal Kingdom” has been renewed for Season 3 at TNT, it was announced Thursday at the TCA summer press tour.

Rashida Jones plays the title role in “Angie Tribeca,” who is a detective in the LAPD. It also stars Hayes MacArthur, Jere Burns, Deon Cole, and Andree Vermeulen. The zany comedy series is executive produced by Nancy and Steve Carell along with Ira Ungerleider, who serves as showrunner. In addition, Bobby Cannavale will join the show in its fourth season.

The series has scored two consecutive seasons of growth among adults 18-49, including growing 13% for last year’s second season and another 8% for the just-completed third season. It also ranks as one of cable’s top 10 comedies for the quarter across all key demos. TBS has ordered 10 episodes for Season 4, which is slated to launch in 2018.

“Animal Kingdom,” based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, follows the Cody family, who finance their lavish Southern California lifestyle with various criminal acts. The series stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra.

“Animal Kingdom” is currently averaging 4.8 million viewers per episode across platforms. That figure includes a 73% increase in viewing through TNT’s website, mobile apps and connected devices, as well as an 11% lift in DVR viewing. The series also ranks as one of basic cable’s top 10 returning dramas among adults 18-49 for the year-to-date.

John Wells, Jonathan Lisco, Christopher Chulack and Etan Frankel executive produce. Megan Martin serves as co-executive producer. The series was developed for television by Lisco. David Michôd and Liz Watts, who directed and produced the original film respectively, also serve as executive producers.