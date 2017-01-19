Endemol Shine North America has set a development deal with radio star Angie Martinez. The pact calls for Martinez to work with Endemol Shine on scripted and unscripted projects for TV and digital outlets. Martinez is known for hosting a weekday radio talk show that airs in New York, Miami, and other markets. She penned a memoir last year titled “My Voice.”

“I’m looking forward to using my voice and platform to develop content that authentically speaks to the culture,” Martinez said.

*

Keshet International has inked a development deal with Chile’s MEGA network. The partners plan to develop an entertainment series together to air on Mega in Chile with Keshet handling international distribution.

“MEGA is renowned for its innovation in programming and delivering what its viewers want — before they know they want it. So this is a very exciting alliance for us,” said Kelly Wright, head of Latin America for Keshet International.

Keshet has been actively building up its Latin American presence and production activities in the past few years. Keshet also has a co-development pact with Argentina’s Telefe.

*