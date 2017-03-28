Angela Courtin is exiting her post as exec VP and chief marketing officer of Fox Broadcasting after less than two years with the network.

Sources say the departure was amicable, and that Courtin is leaving to pursue other opportunities. She will remain on for a couple weeks to ensure a smooth transition; the search is currently on for a replacement. At Fox, Courtin was responsible for the net’s overall brand strategy and oversaw on-air and off-air promotion and advertising, national media, multiplatform and affiliate marketing, design and social media.

Courtin joined Fox in July 2015 from Relativity Media, where she spent about a year as chief marketing officer. There, she was responsible for all film, television and sports marketing initiations, plus all branding and advertising campaigns at the digital-age entertainment company. She also launched a new digital division and oversaw Relativity Digital and Madvine, the company’s branded entertainment and consumer products arm.

She left for Fox one day after Relativity filed for bankruptcy protection, and on the same day the company had its first day in bankruptcy court. Before taking her post at Relativity, she worked for ad agency Dentsu Aegis Network U.S. She also logged stints as a marketing exec at MTV and MySpace, and served as an associate producer on HBO’s “Big Love.”

Fox recently hired another film vet, Tommy Gargotta, as exec VP of creative marketing.