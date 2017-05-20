TV News Roundup: New Andy Samberg HBO Mockumentary Sets Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, Andy Samberg and Murray Miller’s HBO special gets a premiere date, and “Murder Chose Me” secures a second season.

DATES

An HBO special presentation starring and executive produced by Andy Samberg and executive produced by Murray Miller (“King of the Hill”; HBO’s “Girls”) premieres Saturday, July 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on HBO. “Tour de Pharmacy,” a fictional sports mockumentary, takes on the professional world of cycling in 1982. The satire follows five riders during a dark and controversial fictitious time in cycling history, marked by doping of virtually all competitors. The series features numerous guest stars, including: John Cena, Daveed Diggs, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Glover, Kevin Bacon, Nathan Fielder, Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Joe Buck, Mike Tyson, J.J. Abrams, and Lance Armstrong among many others. This marks Samberg and Miller’s second HBO collaboration, following the 2015 tennis mockumentary “7 Days in Hell.” Jake Szymanski will direct and co-executive produce, Murray Miller will write, David Bernad will executive produce and M. Elizabeth Hughes will produce the special.

RENEWALS

Investigation Discovery announced a greenlight for season two of the network original series “Murder Chose Me.” The series features the case files of Shreveport, La. homicide detective Rod Demery and his 14 years on the job. Demery was drawn to the profession after his own mother was murdered and has since worked on more than 250 homicide cases, achieving a confession and 100 percent solve rate in each case as lead detective. The first-person storytelling captures the impact of murder on victim’s families. Season two of “Murder Chose Me” will air exclusively on ID in early 2018 with 10 hour-long episodes. “Murder Chose Me” is produced by Jupiter Entertainment for Investigation Discovery.