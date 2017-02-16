The final season of Comedy Central’s “Review” has a premiere date: March 16.

“Review” stars Andy Daly as critic Forrest MacNeil, who does not review boring things like films, food or art. Instead, Forrest reviews the most intense experiences of life itself — by living them. From the dangers of being buried alive to the thrills of joining the mile high club, Forrest fully commits to showing us what life feels like, sometimes at the expense of his safety, his family and humanity in general.

In the third season premiere, Forrest will return recharged and enthusiastic after surviving a potentially fatal bridge fall with his producer Grant. Unfortunately for everyone, his faith in the importance of his work is stronger than ever.

Daly and his team took their time in between Seasons 1 and 2, with approximately 14 months passing from the end of Season 1 to the beginning of Season 2, but the wait for the third and final season will be just shy of a year and a half by the time March 16 rolls around. While not precisely a huge audience magnet, the series has already turned into a cult classic, landing on a fair number of critics’ year-end best lists.

“Review” is executive produced by Daly, Jeffrey Blitz (“Table 19,” “Trial and Error”), Andy Blitz (“Conan,” “Master of None”) and Charlie Siskel (“Tosh.0”). Gary Mann is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.