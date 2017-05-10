Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set for Summer Test Run in Syndication

NBCUniversal is looking to expand the audience for Andy Cohen’s Bravo talker “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” with a summer test run in syndication on selected Fox and Sinclair TV stations.

The half-hour series, which airs live Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo, will get a test-drive in a mix of late-night, early evening and daytime slots from June 26-July 21. NBCUniversal Domestic TV is the distributor. There’s no word yet on specific markets for the test.

The syndication plan is the latest effort by Bravo and NBCUniversal to raise the profile of “Watch What Happens Live.” The show moved to an expanded studio at the start of the year. Bravo also set a new contract with Cohen and added formally added his name to the show’s title.

“We are very excited to partner up with Andy Cohen and the production team at Bravo,” said George Cheeks, NBC’s president of business operations and late night. “We think that Andy’s brand of celebrity-fun-based talk will resonate with the broadcast audience and the station community has enthusiastically signed on for this summer test.”

“Watch What Happens Live” has been a staple of Bravo since 2009, when it began as a series of specials following episodes of the “Real Housewives” franchise. Cohen, a former Bravo development executive, has become a ubiquitous presence in media. He’ll be on Fox this summer as the host of the “Love Connection” revival, which bows May 25. He has his own Radio Andy channel on Sirius XM Satellite Radio and has penned several best-selling memoirs.

“I’m thrilled our show has the opportunity to reach a broader audience at all hours of the day,” Cohen said of the syndication test.

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” hails from Embassy Row. Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Cohen are exec producers.