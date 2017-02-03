Andrea Wong is leaving her post at Sony Pictures TV’s head of international TV production.

Wong has served in the London-based role since the fall of 2011. She was also president of international for the larger Sony Pictures Entertainment division. The specifics of her departure, first reported by Deadline, are unclear.

Sony’s international TV production activity grew on Wong’s watch through acquisitions and entrepreneurial efforts including the sale in China of a Mandarin-language remake of the 1990s sitcom “Mad About You.” Wong’s unit has recently made a mark with the success of Netflix’s “The Crown.” The series hails from Sony’s Left Bank Pictures, an investment that Wong championed in 2012.

Wong relocated to London for the Sony post after spending three years as head of Lifetime. Before Lifetime, she had a 14-year run at ABC. During her time as ABC’s head of alternative programming Wong developed two franchises that remain pillars of the network’s primetime schedule, “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With the Stars.”

Wong also is a board member of John Malone’s Liberty Media Corp.