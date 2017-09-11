TV News Roundup: Disney Channel’s ‘Andi Mack’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s roundup, “Andi Mack” gets a Season 2 premiere date and Jane Seymour joins the cast of Pop’s “Let’s Get Physical.”

PREMIERE DATES

The season premiere of Disney Channel’s series “Andi Mack” airs on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Created and executive produced by writer Terri Minsky (“Lizzie McGuire”), the series stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Lilan Bowden, Lauren Tom, Joshua Rush, Sofia Wylie, and Asher Angel. Recurring stars include Stoney Westmoreland, Emily Skinner, and Trent Garrett. Season 2 continues to follow the lives of Andi, her friends, and family.

USA Network announced its fall schedule, including the air date of the new series “Damnation” on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. The co-production from Universal Cable Productions and Netflix follows a bloody battle set in the 1930s as the fight between the rich and poor escalates. The rest of the schedule is as follows: “Mr Robot” Season 3 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m., “Chrisley Knows Best” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m., “According to Chrisley” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10:30 p.m., and “The Cromarties” premieres Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 p.m.

The new AT&T Audience Network comedies “Loudermilk” and “Hit the Road” have gotten new premiere dates. “Hit the Road,” which stars Jason Alexander as the leader of struggling family band, will now premiere on Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series premiere of “Loudermilk,” in which Ron Livingston plays a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor, will follow immediately after at 10:30.

CASTING

Jane Seymour is joining the cast of Pop’s scripted comedy, “Let’s Get Physical.” The aerobics comedy is set to premiere on Pop TV next year. Seymour stars as Janet Force, the mother of the series protagonist, Joe Force (Matt Jones). Janet is a former Miss Texas Beauty Pageant winner who is obsessed with maintaining the family fitness legacy and anti-aging remedies. Created by Ben Newmark, Dan Newmark, and Connor Pritchard, “Let’s Get Physical” centers on slacker Joe Force who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad unexpectedly passes away and wills his son the broken-down family gym. Chris Diamantopoulos and AnnaLynne McCord round out the cast.

ADVOCACY

TLC expanded “The Little Couple” two-hour Season 9 premiere to include a Hurricane Harvey relief special. Airing on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m., the premiere will feature a one-hour special following former Houstonian Bill Klein as he heads back to the city to pitch in with relief efforts leading into the regularly scheduled premiere. As former nine-year residents of Houston, where “The Little Couple” initiated filming of the series, Jen and Bill are passionate about helping their former city. Donations to TLC.com/Harvey will benefit Save the Children, which protects vulnerable children and provides relief to families.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Time Inc. has named Lenore Moritz as vice president of publicity for the company’s Video and Television divisions. In her new position, effective immediately, Moritz will report to Greg Giangrande, executive vice president, chief communications officer, and chief human resources officer. Prior to her new role, Moritz served as vice president of communications at Viacom, where she elevated television and video content working across the portfolio with brands including MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and Nickelodeon. Previously, she was vice president of communications at NBCUniversal, working closely with digital brands and their multiplatform content, TV Everywhere, and SVOD offerings.