‘Andi Mack’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel

Freshman comedy series “Andi Mack” has been renewed for a second season at the Disney Channel, Variety has learned.

The series follows the titular character, a 13 year old girl who discovers that the girl she always thought was her older sister is in fact her mother. The revelation sends her down a new path of self discovery.

It stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Andi Mack, Lilan Bowden as Bex Mack, Lauren Tom as Celia Mack, Joshua Rush as Cyrus Goodman, Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll and Asher Angel as Jonah Beck. Recurring cast members are Stoney Westmoreland as Henry “HAM” Mack, Emily Skinner as Amber, and Trent Garrett as Bowie Quinn.

The series ranks as the number one show of 2017 to-date among girls 6-11, girls 9-14 and girls 6-14. Nearing 40 million views on seven digital platforms, linear TV and social media,it recently hit a ratings high on May 19 in total viewers, marking its fifth consecutive week of growth and a 34% ratings increase from its premiere telecast.

“There is not another series out right now – on any platform – that speaks to our core demographic with the authenticity and insight that Terri and her creative team have captured with ‘Andi Mack,'” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide. “This series and these characters are well on their way to becoming this generation’s ‘Lizzie McGuire.'”

“Andi Mack” was created and is executive produced by Terri Minsky. Michelle Manning is also an executive producer. Phil Baker is co-executive producer. Horizon Productions produces.