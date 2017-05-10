Anderson Cooper’s Eye Roll at Kellyanne Conway Goes Viral

During Tuesday night’s coverage of FBI Director James Comey’s firing on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Anderson Cooper let slip an exasperated eye roll after guest Kellyanne Conway brought up seemingly irrelevant facts when pressed for reasons for Comey’s axing.

The moment, captured in a GIF, went viral on Twitter, with many stressing how much they related to his sentiments.

Conway, who served as Trump’s campaign adviser and now bears the title of “counselor to the president,” insisted that the only reason for Comey’s dismissal was his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails last year. Cooper wasn’t buying it, and continued to ask her to reconcile Trump’s praise of Comey on the campaign trail with the FBI director’s firing.

“So that person doesn’t exist anymore? Candidate Trump was a fictional character that we are no longer allowed to refer to?” he asked.

Conway prefaced her response by saying she’d “ignore how unkind that was” — which prompted further looks of confusion from Cooper — and then evaded the question by stating that Trump didn’t have confidence in Comey’s abilities. Conway went on to repeat the points in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s letter, arguing that Comey’s termination was due to the lack of public trust in the agency.