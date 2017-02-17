Anders Holm has nabbed the lead role in NBC’s hot comedy pilot from Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Variety has learned. Holm will star opposite Kaling, who will appear in a recurring role.

The untitled comedy centers around Vince — played by Holm — a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya (Kaling), one of his high school flings.

Kaling and Grandy co-created the pilot and will serve as writers and executive producers together. Howard Klein is also an exec producer. Universal Television is the studio, along with 3 Arts Entertainment and Kaling’s production company, which is set up at Universal TV under a multi-year deal, which Kaling inked this past summer for acting, writing, and producing.

Following the announcement that Holm’s Comedy Central series “Workaholics” would be ending after its current seventh season, the comedic actor courted many offers this pilot season. Fox even developed a comedy series, titled “Pigeon,” as a vehicle for him, though it was ultimately not ordered to pilot, freeing up his schedule to sign onto this NBC sitcom.

Holm co-created “Workaholics,” in addition to starring in the series. He’s recently made a splash in the film world with roles in “The Intern,” in which he played Anne Hathaway’s husband, and “How To Be Single,” alongside Alison Brie.

For Kaling, the untitled comedy marks her return to broadcast TV, after NBC’s “The Office” and Universal TV’s “The Mindy Project,” which moved to Hulu in 2015 after three seasons on Fox.

Holm is repped by WME, Avalon Management and attorney Jeff Endlich.