Ana De La Reguera has joined the cast of Starz’s hit series “Power,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The Mexican actress has been cast in a recurring role, playing a high-level drug dealer named Alicia Jimenez. She will appear in three episodes.

De La Reguera is not the first new addition to “Power’s” fourth season. “Fast and Furious” actor Sung Kang has also joined the series in an undisclosed role.

“Power,” which has been renewed for a fourth and fifth season, is one of Starz’s all-time highest-rated series. The crime drama from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and creator Courtney Kemp ranked as the second highest-rated premium cable show in all of 2016, only behind “Game of Thrones.”

“Power” is the latest TV gig for De La Reguera, who is known from “Eastbound & Down.” She is coming off of a recurring role on Netflix’s “Narcos” and an arc on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin.” Up next, she will appear in the hotly-anticipated “Twin Peaks” revival on Showtime.

No premiere date has been set yet, but “Power” Season 4 will debut this summer on Starz.

De La Reguera is repped by Paradigm, MGMT Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.