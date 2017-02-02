Fox has picked up a pilot for “Amy’s Brother,” a comedy that hails from executive producers Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, Variety has learned.

“Amy’s Brother” is about an unconventional family that is formed when a successful type-A man and his estranged sister, plus her two children, find themselves not only back in each other’s lives but also living under one roof.

The pilot was co-written by Jim Cashman and Mitch Silpa, who will both serve as co-executive producers on the 30-minute, single-cam comedy. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

The project marks the first TV series created by Cashman and Silpa, who are actors and writers who have ties to McCarthy — both have had small roles in her movies “The Boss,” “Bridesmaids,” “Spy” and “The Heat.”

For McCarthy and Falcone, the pilot is the second TV project for the husband-and-wife producing duo, who are behind TV Land’s “Nobodies,” which was recently greenlit for a second season.