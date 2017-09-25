Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino Ink Overall Deal at Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have signed a multi-year overall deal with Amazon Studios, the streamer announced Monday.

The husband and wife team currently serve as executive producers on the Amazon series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino. The series was picked up for two seasons in April, the first multi-season order for a new series in Amazon’s history. It follows a 1950’s New York housewife (Rachel Brosnahan) who discovers a talent for stand up comedy. The pilot became available on Amazon Prime in March.

“Amy and Dan are brilliant,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, Drama and VR for Amazon Studios. “Everything they create has such an incredible vision behind it. On top of that, they’re wonderfully funny and smart people. Also, Amy has the best hats in show business. We’re excited about the next two seasons of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ with them and, with this deal, we can’t wait to do a lot more together.”

“The team at Amazon has allowed us to have Dwight Eisenhower and John Kennedy as our presidents for the next few years and for that we are eternally grateful,” said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. “Amazon is the future of television and we are thrilled to tag along for the ride.”

Sherman-Palladino began her career on “Roseanne” during the show’s third season. During her four seasons on the show, Sherman-Palladino was nominated for Emmy and Writers Guild Awards and was honored with a Peabody. In 2000, Sherman-Palladino created the beloved television series “Gilmore Girls.” The show proved so popular that a sequel miniseries called “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” was created. It debuted on Netflix last November.

Palladino broke into series television in 1989, spending three years on the ABC comedy “Who’s the Boss?” starring Tony Danza, Judith Light and Alyssa Milano. He then spent two years in the mid-1990s on “Roseanne,” serving as a writer, co-executive producer, and then executive producer. In 2000 he began a half-dozen years on “Gilmore Girls,” writing some of its most popular episodes and eventually segued into directing. He went on to serve in producing roles on such original series as “The Return of Jezebel James” and the dance drama “Bunheads.”

Sherman-Palladino and Palladino are represented by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.