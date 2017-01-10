Amy Schumer is returning to the spotlight.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that the streaming service will launch an original stand-up special starring the comedian on March 7. The performance was originally recorded in November 2016 at the Bellco Theater in Denver.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos commented, “… Amy Schumer is a boundless threat and a one-of-a-kind talent. We couldn’t be more excited that she’s making Netflix her home for her next stand-up comedy special.”

This special joins a long list of recently debuted and upcoming comedy specials on Netflix. In October, Chris Rock was announced to star in two original specials as part of a $40 million deal. The next month in November, Dave Chappelle cut a three-special deal with Netflix as well.

Schumer’s 2015 HBO special “Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo,” earned three Emmy Award nominations and a WGA nomination. She is also known for her Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and starring in and writing the feature film “Trainwreck.” Schumer released a book in August 2016 titled “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” that remains on The New York Times Best Sellers list after 15 weeks. Her mother-daughter comedy with Goldie Hawn, “Snatched” is currently in post-production.

“Very happy to be a part of the Netflix family for this special,” Schumer said. “Maybe now they will look at my ‘Stranger Things’ audition tape to play the demogorgon for Season 2.”