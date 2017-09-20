Natasha Lyonne and Amy Poehler Teaming for Netflix Comedy

Natasha Lyonne will star in a Netflix comedy series from exec producer Amy Poehler, Variety has learned.

Netflix has ordered eight episodes. It follows a young woman named Nadia (Lyonne) on her journey as the guest of honor at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City. The eight-episode series is set to premiere on Netflix in more than 190 countries around the world.

The series is co-created by Lyonne, Poehler and Leslye Headland. Headland will serve as writer for the first episode and Lyonne and Headland will write for the series. The series is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment, with Brooke Posch serving as exec producer for Paper Kite and Dave Becky as exec producer for 3 Arts Entertainment. The series marks Lyonne’s second Netflix-starring role, as she’s a staple in the successful emsembler “Orange Is the New Black.”

“Natasha’s humor, humanity and depth have connected with audiences around the world on Orange is the New Black,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “With this new series, she, Leslye and Amy are creating an ambitious and uniquely formatted comedy that will have viewers guessing as much as they will be laughing.”

Back in early 2014, Lyonne, Poehler and Universal TV teamed up for an NBC comedy set to star Lyonne, titled “Old Soul,” which nabbed a pilot order, but never went to series. The duo has worked on other TV projects together in a producing capacity, including BBC America’s “Zero Motivation,” a comedic drama set among women in the Israeli army, which was recently put into development.

Lyonne and Poehler are both repped by WME. Headland is repped by UTA.