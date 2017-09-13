Amy Introcaso-Davis Joins E! as Head of Development and Production

Amy Introcaso-Davis has joined E! as head of development and production. The veteran unscripted executive comes to the NBCUniversal-owned cable channel from GSN, where she oversaw programming.

Prior to to joining GSN, Introcaso-Davis held programming positions at Bravo and Oxygen. At E! she will serve as executive VP, development and programming, reporting to the channel’s president, Adam Stotsky. She will lead all unscripted and development for E!

“Amy brings extensive experience and a track record of success creating hit shows that appeal to women, as well as a deep understanding of today’s pop culture landscape,” said Stotsky. “I look forward to partnering with Amy as she leads our talented development and production team, and we continue to innovate and expand our slate of hit unscripted franchises that are rooted in pop culture and celebrity lifestyles.”

Introcaso-Davis oversaw development of Bravo’s “Real Housewives,” “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “Flipping Out”; Oxygen’s “The Glee Project” and “Tori and Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood”; and GSN’s “Skin Wars,” “The American Bible Challenge” and “The Chase.”

“It’s thrilling to return home to NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a role that is so closely aligned with my true passion for pop culture,” said Introcaso-Davis. “I am so excited to be working with Adam and team on a brand that I have long admired and consumed and am eager to join them in identifying and producing distinctive content that feeds our entertainment obsessions.”

Introcaso-Davis joins E! one week after the departure of Jeff Olde, who had served as executive VP of programming at the cable channel since 2013.