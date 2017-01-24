Amy Doyle has been named executive vice president and general manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo. She will report to Chris McCarthy, group president of the three channels.

Doyle was named executive vice president of VH1 in 2015. In her new role, she will work with McCarthy to oversee original programming and specials. she will also continue to co-chair VH1’s Save the Music Foundation.

“Through her strong creative instincts and talent relationships, Amy has built countless brand-elevating events and initiatives throughout her career, and I’m excited for her to partner with me in this vital leadership role across the group,” said McCarthy.

Doyle’s promotion follows shifts at the uppermost levels of Viacom, corporate parent to VH1, MTV, and Logo. Last month, Bob Bakish was named permanent CEO of the Viacom following a decision by Viacom majority stakeholder National Amusements to discontinue talks of merging the company with CBS. A week later, Doug Herzog, who oversaw Comedy Central, Spike, MTV, VH1, and Logo, departed the company, creating a structure that sees McCarthy and other network presidents reporting to Bakish.

“I am excited to expand my collaboration with Chris to encompass the MTV brand that was my home for so many years,” said Doyle. “We are ready to leverage the best and most diverse world-class events, development and talent teams across each of the brands to help us transform MTV for today’s youth culture and continue VH1 and Logo’s growth trajectory.”