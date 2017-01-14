AMPLE, the recently-launched global production studio founded by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, is producing a slew of projects across various cable networks.

Four series and a feature documentary have been set up at Discovery Channel, A&E, Science Channel, History Channel and Discovery ID. The greenlit projects were announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

“Cooper’s Treasure” on Discovery Channel is an eight-part documentary series that tells the story of astronaut Gordon Cooper’s secret treasure map that he began from space.

A discussion for “Cooper’s Treasure” took place Saturday at the TCA press tour with Mark among the panelists that also included Denise Contis, EVP of production and development for Discovery Channel; Darrell Miklos; Jerry Roberts; and executive producer Darryl Frank of Amblin Television.

“Great storytelling is great storytelling, whether it’s drama or non-fiction, and we want to set the bar high,” said Mark. “AMPLE is about taking an idea and coming at it from an unexpected angle and point-of-view.”

Phil Lott, AMPLE’s co-founder and president, commented: “Ari and I met while working on AMC’s ‘The Pitch,’ and we realized that there was an expanding roster of buyers all looking for something to get excited about. Passion is infectious. And, if we stay true to our passion, we believe we can attract the best filmmakers and networks in the world to work with us.”

AMPLE specializes in non-fiction content at the intersection of commercial TV and premium documentary from crime to lifestyle to adventure, plus feature films and scripted series, based on IP from the company’s documentary portfolio.

AMPLE is headquartered in Los Angeles. The company was founded by Mark, a former executive at Xbox Entertainment Studios and AMC, and Lott, a former executive at Studio Lambert and BBC Worldwide who’s worked on CBS’s “Undercover Boss” and NatGeo’s “Locked Up Abroad.”