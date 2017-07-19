TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘World of Dance’ Top Night of Repeats

NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “World of Dance” were easily the top-shows of the night in the Tuesday overnight Nielsen ratings, with all the other broadcast networks airing nothing but repeats.

“AGT” averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 12.4 million viewers, airing from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. “World of Dance” averaged a 1.6 rating and 7.1 million viewers at 10.

For the night, NBC averaged a 2.2 and 10.6 million viewers. CBS and ABC tied for second in the demo with a 0.5 each. CBS was second in total viewers with 5.7 milllion. ABC was third in viewers with 2 million. Fox was fourth in the demo with a 0.4 and fifth in viewers with 1 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.