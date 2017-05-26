‘America’s Got Talent’ Won’t Air Segment With Couple Who Filed Suit

“America’s Got Talent” will not air a segment featuring a couple who filed suit on Tuesday, alleging that host Tyra Banks had humiliated their daughter.

The lawsuit claimed that Banks had made fun of the couple’s song, which expressed their love for their daughter, and insinuated that the girl was conceived by accident. The couple sought damages and demanded that Marathon Productions not air the segment.

FremantleMedia — the parent of Marathon — issued a statement on Thursday saying the suit “is being dismissed.” A spokesman for the plaintiff’s law firm declined to comment, except to say that settlement talks are underway and the dispute “will be amicably resolved.”

“We take great care of all acts that cross the ‘AGT’ stage and their families,” FremantleMedia said in the statement. “Tyra has been an incredible addition to ‘AGT’ with her vibrant energy and maternal nurturing spirit, and we look forward to continuing to watch her positive influence on the show.”

The plantiff — identified in the suit as Jane Doe — alleged that her daughter was “traumatized” by the experience on the show, and became deeply depressed after the taping. According to the suit, the company had previously agreed to exclude the daughter from the broadcast.

“America’s Got Talent” returns for Season 12 on Tuesday, May 30 on NBC.