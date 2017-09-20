TV Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 12 Penultimate Episode Hits Multiple Highs

“America’s Got Talent” Season 12 continued its stellar ratings run on Tuesday, with the penultimate episode of the season hitting multiple highs.

According to Nielsen overnight data, “AGT” averaged a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers for NBC. That is the show’s best rating in the key demo in over three years, since the June 2, 2014 episode (2.9). Tuesday’s episode was also the most-watched Tuesday installment of the show in six years, since July 5, 2011 (15.8 million). To top it all off, Tuesday’s episode was up by over 20% in both measures compared to last week.

Later on NBC, the Paley Center’s salute to “Will & Grace” earned a 1.2 rating and 5.3 million viewers.

ABC aired the season finale of “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.9 million) at 10 p.m., with the drama series drawing its biggest audience in total viewers since it premiered in July as well as being up in the key demo compared to last week.

Fox, CBS, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night with a 2.4 and 11.3 million viewers. CBS was second with a 0.7 and 5.9 million. ABC was third with a 0.6 and 2.3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.5 and 1.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 695,000.